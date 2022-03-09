WHITE BIRD — A great, big thank you goes out to the White Bird community (and beyond) for supporting the Camp Alacca spaghetti dinner fundraiser last Saturday. It was attended by more than 80 people, who were served by the kids from the Pleasant View Baptist Good News Club. The kids also entertained the diners by singing four songs they had learned last year at summer camp. Velma Trivett was the leader of the event and Brandi Larson led the cooking team, and both did a great job. The dinner and the silent auction for baked goods raised more than $2,500. Wow! Any child in the White Bird community who would like to attend Camp Alacca this summer should contact Pastor Randy as soon as possible.
In the “it’s a small world” category, I met a couple at the dinner who has just moved here from Blaine, Wash. They mentioned they know Mardell Blankenship Kubitza. She is a former member of Pleasant View Baptist Church and was a longtime resident of Clearwater and White Bird, who now lives in Blaine.
Some reminders of events coming up this month: The Food Bank is coming Monday, March 14, at 10 a.m. at the White Bird Recreation Building. Also, that day is the monthly Women’s Fellowship, 6 p.m. at the Baptist Church. The Community Potluck will be on Thursday, March 17 at noon at the White Bird Recreation Building. Bring a main dish and either a side or dessert. It’s a good opportunity to meet your community neighbors.
March 19 and 20 have two events going on. On that Saturday and Sunday, the Salmon River Art Guild is sponsoring an Art and Craft Sale to be held at the White Bird Recreation Building. Admission is free. Come to the March Artisan Madness and enjoy the artwork, fine arts, crafts, yard art, and more. The White Bird Library will hold a bake sale at the same time, in the same building as the Arts and Craft Sale on Saturday. The second event is the 15th Annual Joe and Ada Wilson Sausage Feed at the IOOF Hall on Sunday, March 20, 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The menu is sausage, from Mt. View Specialty Meats, in Riggins, hotcakes, scrambled eggs and beverages. The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for kids 5 and younger. The Old Time Fiddlers will be playing for entertainment while you eat. Also, 3-pound chubs of sausage are available for $13 each. The money raised goes to support White Bird community organizations. Note: The date for the sausage feed is incorrect in the White Bird community library calendar.
The Salmon River community lost some of its longtime members recently. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of Marion Gortsema (Feb. 21) and Jim Weeks (Feb. 28).
The cribbage tournament on Saturday, March 5, had 10 players. Jerry won first place and Lou took second.
