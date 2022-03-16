WHITE BIRD — Starting this Thursday, March 17, the Wildside Steakhouse will be switching to its summer hours of 4–10 p.m. Also, this Thursday will be the last community potluck until fall. The potluck starts at noon and is held at the White Bird Recreation District Building (the old school building). Bring a main dish and side or dessert and visit with your neighbors.
There is a number of events being held this weekend, March 19 and 20. The Canyon House will be celebrating its 19th anniversary on Saturday, March 19, with special sales. Verna Lowe invites everyone to come by and check out all the wonderful items that the store has to offer. The Salmon River Art Guild will be holding its Artisan Madness Art Show both Saturday and Sunday at the White Bird Recreation Building, 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. on both days. Admission is free and there will be a variety of arts presented for sale (fine, artisan, yard, fabric) plus furniture, photography and more. Come check it all out. While you are there, get some baked goods that are being sold by the White Bird Library committee.
In the afternoon, on Saturday, March 19, at 2 p.m., there will be a memorial service for Jim Weeks at the Veterans Memorial Park downtown. On Sunday, March 20, the 15th Annual Joe Wilson/St. Paddy’s Day Sausage Feed will be serving hotcakes, sausage and scrambled eggs. The cost is $8 per person and $4 for those age 5 and younger. They will be serving from 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the IOOF Hall in White Bird. There are also 3 pound chubs of sausage available for purchase for $13 each. This helps raise funds for small organizations in the White Bird area and is sponsored by the American Legion Post 152 and 3 Rivers Chapter of Legion riders. The Old Time Fiddlers will provide live music.
Is there anyone who would be interested in helping with or organizing the Easter egg hunt? If you are, give Renee Farmer a call at 208-839-2395. Easter is on April 17 this year.
