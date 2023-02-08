White Bird News standing

WHITE BIRD — Correction: There was an article in the Free Press last week concerning the White Bird Christian School. The editor of the article copied a mistake I had made concerning the cost of tuition. The actual cost of the tuition for each student will be $150 per month. The school will be hosting a parent Q&A on Thursday, March 9. The time and place will be in a future column as the time gets closer.

Barbara Lowe is looking for auction items for the Firemen’s Ball, which will be held this Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Elks Lodge in Grangeville. The auction benefits local area volunteer fire departments. If you would like to donate an item or need information, give Barbara a call at 208-507-3292. Tickets for the ball can be purchased at the Hammer Down River Excursions office in downtown White Bird. The Silver Dollar Bar announced the White Bird Shuttle will run a shuttle bus to the Firemen’s Ball. The cost will be $20 per couple. For times, to make a reservation or for information, contact the Silver Dollar Bar.

