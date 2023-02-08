WHITE BIRD — Correction: There was an article in the Free Press last week concerning the White Bird Christian School. The editor of the article copied a mistake I had made concerning the cost of tuition. The actual cost of the tuition for each student will be $150 per month. The school will be hosting a parent Q&A on Thursday, March 9. The time and place will be in a future column as the time gets closer.
Barbara Lowe is looking for auction items for the Firemen’s Ball, which will be held this Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Elks Lodge in Grangeville. The auction benefits local area volunteer fire departments. If you would like to donate an item or need information, give Barbara a call at 208-507-3292. Tickets for the ball can be purchased at the Hammer Down River Excursions office in downtown White Bird. The Silver Dollar Bar announced the White Bird Shuttle will run a shuttle bus to the Firemen’s Ball. The cost will be $20 per couple. For times, to make a reservation or for information, contact the Silver Dollar Bar.
The Salmon River Art Guild (SRAG) will be holding its March Artisan Sale, March 18-19, at the White Bird Recreation District building, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission is free and fine arts, yard art and more will be for sale. For information, email SRAG at srag.idaho@gmail.com
The public is invited to the monthly White Bird Recreation District meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13.
Pleasant View Baptist Church will be blessed this week by a mission team from Loema, Tenn. A team of six men are coming to help lay down vinyl plank flooring in the fellowship hall, bathrooms and kitchen. They will then help lead the Whispering Pines Association men’s conference at the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Cottonwood and lead the worship at Pleasant View on Sunday.
The cribbage tournament had 10 players, with John taking first place and Gary second.
The report from the White Bird Gun Club for the week: Weather was cloudy with wind, and there were 15 shooters. Shane Paul and Matt Myers – 23, Paul Van Acker and Homer Brown – 22; Youth: Peter Remacle – 6.
