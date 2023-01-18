WHITE BIRD — The White Bird Volunteer Fire Department has a new fire chief. Paul Hefner brings a lot of experience to this important community service. He is looking forward to working with the volunteers. A big thank you goes out to Brian Lowe for all the hard work that he and his wife, Barbara, have put into greatly improving both the physical equipment of the fire department and the firefighting skills of the volunteers. Our community is much safer today because of all their hard work.
The White Bird Gun Club had a good turnout again for its Sunday shoot. This is the second week of its 10-week competition. Winners this week were: Darrell Howard-23, Shane Paul-22, Bill Remacle-22; Youth – Peter Remacle-7. The gun club opens at 8 a.m. on Sunday, through March 12. The costs are $5 per round (25 targets), and shells are $10 per box (25 shells).
The weekly cribbage tournament is held at the Silver Dollar Bar. This week there were 12 players, with Carolyn taking first place and Jack coming in second.
The White Bird Christian School board spent all last Monday working on mission statements, guidelines and the student handbook. The members of the board are Gale Gorrod, Ruth Trivett, Evelyn Ross, Ryan Hampton and Delsie Whinery. They are working very hard to get everything lined up for the school to open this coming fall. Another item from Pleasant View BC is that it has called Gordon Ross as its second deacon. He will serve along with Dick Brust.
Barbara Lowe is looking for auction items for the Fireman’s Ball, which will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Elks Lodge in Grangeville. The auction benefits local area volunteer fire departments. If you would like to donate an item or need information, give Barbara a call at 208-507-3292. Tickets for the ball can be purchased at the Hammer Down River Excursions office in downtown White Bird. Pick up a fishing license for 2023 while you are there.
This is looking down the road just a little further, but still something to mark on your calendar. On March 4, the Baptist church is holding a spaghetti feed fundraiser. The funds raised will be used to sponsor kids from the White Bird Area to attend Camp Alacca this summer. Two weeks later, the American Legion is holding its annual sausage breakfast on March 19. Both of these events will be held in the IOOF Hall. I’ll share more details as the events get closer.
