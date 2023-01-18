White Bird News standing

White Bird

WHITE BIRD — The White Bird Volunteer Fire Department has a new fire chief. Paul Hefner brings a lot of experience to this important community service. He is looking forward to working with the volunteers. A big thank you goes out to Brian Lowe for all the hard work that he and his wife, Barbara, have put into greatly improving both the physical equipment of the fire department and the firefighting skills of the volunteers. Our community is much safer today because of all their hard work.

The White Bird Gun Club had a good turnout again for its Sunday shoot. This is the second week of its 10-week competition. Winners this week were: Darrell Howard-23, Shane Paul-22, Bill Remacle-22; Youth – Peter Remacle-7. The gun club opens at 8 a.m. on Sunday, through March 12. The costs are $5 per round (25 targets), and shells are $10 per box (25 shells).

