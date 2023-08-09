WHITE BIRD — Kip Attaway, cowboy comedian/musician/songwriter will be playing at Grandma’s Place, 179 Deer Creek Road, on Saturday, Aug. 19. The show will also feature Blain Mosman from Nezperce and The Wild River Band from White Bird. The gates open at 4:40 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m. Check with Verna Lowe at the Canyon House for information.
The White Bird Christian School is now taking registrations for the 2023-2024 school year, which starts Sept. 5. The K-8th grade school will be taught by Linda Hickman. A parent/teacher meet and greet will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the White Bird Area Recreation District building. To preregister or for information, call Daphne at 208-413-4303.
Our area has suffered the loss of many much-loved residents of our community this year. Thursday evening, Aug. 3, Delsie Whinery, daughter of Dick and Susie Brust, was killed in a head-on collision on the way to work in Riggins. There will be a memorial service for Delsie at the IOOF hall on Monday, Aug. 14, at 10 a.m. with a meal to follow. Anyone wishing to contribute to the Brust’s expenses can see Velma at Red’s Kitchen, come by the Baptist Church or mail to 110 Everest Street, White Bird ID 83554.
Sadly, driving on Highway 95 has become a dangerous venture, especially between Riggins and Grangeville. There have been four accidents in the past week on that stretch of road, all caused by inattentive or reckless driving. Google said that 26 seconds a day can be saved by speeding! Please, be careful out there, drive defensively and be courteous.
