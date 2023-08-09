White Bird News standing

White Bird

WHITE BIRD — Kip Attaway, cowboy comedian/musician/songwriter will be playing at Grandma’s Place, 179 Deer Creek Road, on Saturday, Aug. 19. The show will also feature Blain Mosman from Nezperce and The Wild River Band from White Bird. The gates open at 4:40 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m. Check with Verna Lowe at the Canyon House for information.

The White Bird Christian School is now taking registrations for the 2023-2024 school year, which starts Sept. 5. The K-8th grade school will be taught by Linda Hickman. A parent/teacher meet and greet will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the White Bird Area Recreation District building. To preregister or for information, call Daphne at 208-413-4303.

