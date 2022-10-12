WHITE BIRD — This last Saturday evening, the passing of Rob Beeson was remembered by the gathering of a large number of his loved ones and friends from the White Bird, Salmon River and the Camas Prairie areas. They gathered at Grandma’s Place on the Salmon River at the foot of Deer Creek Road. As he had been a longtime active member, the fire departments of both Grangeville and White Bird honored him by driving through the area with lights flashing. They carried his urn on the lead fire truck and then White Bird Fire chief Brian Lowe carried the urn up to the table where his pictures were displayed. There was a lot of great food, much visiting and telling tales about him, and tears and prayers for the family. His passing leaves a large hole in the White Bird community that he loved and served for many years.
On another sad note, a lady of pioneer stock from the Clearwater area and longtime resident of White Bird, Mardell (Blankenship) Kubitiza is in Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane. Mardell had moved to Blaine, Wash., some years ago and was traveling from there to Grangeville on Friday. She was involved in a three-car accident (no fault of hers) near Lacross, Wash., sustained a number of injuries and now has a long road to recovery. She was a longtime member of the Baptist churches in Clearwater and White Bird. Prayers for her are much appreciated.
