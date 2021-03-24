WHITE BIRD — The saying “Idaho is too beautiful to trash” also applies to “White Bird is too beautiful to trash”! A friend stopped by the other day and showed me the back of his side-by-side, full of trash he had picked up between Hammer Creek and town. It was sad to see all the garbage. I so appreciate people like him (he didn’t want me to use his name) and the Seips. Sharon and Jay walk a mile, each side of town, and pick up trash all the time. Thank you! Thanks to them also for cleaning the roof and grounds of the library.
The osprey nest on the Salmon River Silver Bridge is gone! State bridge engineers required the road district to remove the large nest because the moisture and the acidic properties of the bird dung were eating at the metal of the bridge. The cost of buying and setting up a large nesting pole would be $3,000 plus. A road commissioner said Idaho Fish and Game had no interest in providing that funding. Hopefully, the ospreys will return and build a nest somewhere else in the area. They are beautiful to watch as they fish.
Thanks to Todd Cullin and the White Bird Road District for the work they are doing to improve parking at the Recreation District, the old schoolhouse. They will be pulling out the chain link fence and laying gravel for parking along Main Street.
The Hoechertls are the directors at the Alacca Bible Camp, which is located on the South Fork of the Clearwater by Harpster. They will be sharing about the camp tonight, March 24, at 6 p.m. Parents are encouraged to attend and find out about the children’s camps for this summer. The meeting will be at Pleasant View Baptist in White Bird. There are also several scholarships available.
“White Bird Day”, June 19, is back with the theme “Back with a Bang”. The Grand Marshalls this year will be Al and Cheryl Bolden. Congratulations! The committee has many activities planned, such as music, games and a parade, it will be fun to get back to some sense of normal after 2020. The next planning meeting will be June 3, 6 p.m., in the back of the Silver Dollar Bar. The White Bird Rodeo will be on Friday and Saturday, June 1819, 5 p.m. each day. There will be T-shirts for sale again this year, so keep an eye on this column for when they become available.
Dot McCulley reports that Smiley won the pinochle, and Gary S. won the cribbage tournament this week. Pinochle games start at 1 p.m., on Fridays, and the cribbage begins at 2 p.m., on Saturdays. Both games are held at the Silver Dollar Bar.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Verna Lowe at the loss of her mom, Evelyn Dewitt, a longtime White Bird area resident and very special lady.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.