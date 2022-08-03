WHITE BIRD — Reminder for the residents of White Bird: Water restriction notice! Due to the current conditions of the city wells, lack of water in the storage tanks and the intense heat, the city is requiring the following restrictions on the use of city water: Only water every three days; only water for 30 minutes. Do not wash vehicles of any kind; do not water during the hottest part of the day; do not water every day, and do not water unless absolutely necessary.
Everyone in the White Bird zip code has received a mail out from the Royal Gems Rebekah Lodge 13 concerning their “save your hall” fundraising drive. This Saturday, Aug. 6, starting at 5:30 p.m., there will be a BBQ and dance on the river at Grandma’s Place, 260 Deer Creek Road. The cost will be $10 per person. Joaquin, Verna and Dave will be playing music. Bring a chair and cooler and help “save your hall.”
