WHITE BIRD — The White Bird Community Library will be holding a yard and bake sale this coming Saturday, May 7, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The funds raised are used to help support the operation of the library. If you have not had an opportunity to check out the library, I want to encourage you to stop by and see what a wonderful community asset it is.
Memorial service for John C. Glover; the service, with military honors, will be held this Saturday, May 7, at the White Bird Veterans Memorial Park at 11 a.m. The honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post 152. Food will be available at the IOOF Hall after the service.
Summer is coming! With summer, comes the kids’ camps at Camp Alacca on the South Fork of the Clearwater River, near Harpster. It is time to get your kids or grandkids registered for a camp. Pleasant View Baptist has been blessed to be able to offer a full scholarship to one of the Alacca camps to any children in the White Bird area. If you are interested, go to www.alacca.org to find out the dates of the various age group camps. If they work for your kids or grandkids, or if you have any questions, please give the church a call at 208-507-0334 and we will financially sponsor your child (this includes teenagers).
Good news! The Facebook group for Pleasant View Baptist received a “Heads-up – warning” this past week, that Delsie Whinery was out driving around Doumecq Road. It was the first time she has been able to do that since the middle of December when she went into the hospital at St. Al’s in Boise. She did fine with her driving by the way.
