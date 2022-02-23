WHITE BIRD — A note from Toni Baker: “The White Bird Rodeo has been set for June 17 and 18. Come join us in celebrating our 33rd year of a small-town rodeo along the banks of the Salmon River “Let ‘er Rip!” White Bird Rodeo Queen tryouts will be held Saturday, March 26, at 1 p.m. (PST) at the rodeo arena located at Twin Bridges. Call Kami at 208-983-1726 or 208-983-8779 for information and your packet.” Mayor Homer Brown said there will be a White Bird Days celebration, but the planning is in the early stages. More details later.
“Fit and Fall” class. Up until Covid hit in 2020, a fitness class was held in White Bird once a week for older people. Its purpose was to provide a time of light exercise that would strengthen them physically to prevent injuries from falls. The North Idaho Health Department would like to start up the classes but needs someone to lead the group. Training is available on how to lead the group. If anyone is interested or wants information, call Kate Wilson at 208-799-0379.
Around the first of this year, both Red’s Café and the White Bird General Store closed to the disappointment of many in the area. I am glad to share the General Store will reopen around March 1. The owners of The Confluence will be the new operators and I have not heard what the hours will be. Along with the opening of the store in downtown White Bird, there is a new option for eating breakfast. Marie Heckman will be offering a full menu of breakfast on Mondays at The Confluence, 7-11 a.m. This past Monday was the first day that breakfast was being served, so I went by and picked up a couple of breakfast burritos and a sticky bun to take home to Sue. We enjoyed the food. As most know, Red’s Café reopened recently and their hours are 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday. The Wild Side restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. So, all the days and hours, from early in the morning to late at night, have good food available. Come to White Bird and “chow down!”
There will be a spaghetti dinner at the IOOF Hall on Saturday, March 5, 5-6:30 p.m. This is a fundraiser to help send local children to Camp Alacca at Harpster this summer. The camp is a very fun and exciting week for all the kids (different age groups each week) and makes a very positive impact on their lives. The funds raised from the spaghetti feed will be available to any children in the White Bird Area who want to attend the camp. There will be a silent auction of baked goods (cakes, pies and cookies) as well as singing entertainment by the Good News Club. If you would like to donate some baked goods, bring them by the hall at 4:30 p.m. that day. The cost of a meal will be a donation. For information call or text Velma Trivett at 208-451-5236.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.