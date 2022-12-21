WHITE BIRD — All the ladies in the White Bird/Salmon River area are invited to the Rebekah Christmas Party. It will be at the IOOF Hall today, Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 2 p.m. Ladies are encouraged to bring an exchange gift, a finger food, and a friend.

The White Bird Library has lots of 2023 calendars they are eager to sell. The cost is $15 each. When we are closed for the holidays, anyone wanting to purchase a calendar can leave a message at 208-507-3240, and they will reserve a calendar. The library will be closed for the last two weeks of December. If anyone wants some reading material, now is the time to “come on down.”

