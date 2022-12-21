WHITE BIRD — All the ladies in the White Bird/Salmon River area are invited to the Rebekah Christmas Party. It will be at the IOOF Hall today, Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 2 p.m. Ladies are encouraged to bring an exchange gift, a finger food, and a friend.
The White Bird Library has lots of 2023 calendars they are eager to sell. The cost is $15 each. When we are closed for the holidays, anyone wanting to purchase a calendar can leave a message at 208-507-3240, and they will reserve a calendar. The library will be closed for the last two weeks of December. If anyone wants some reading material, now is the time to “come on down.”
Saint Nicolas and his helpers went through town on Saturday, spreading some Christmas cheer in the form of bags of goodies and Christmas music. The kids in Good News Club at the Baptist church decorated 80 bags and the ladies filled them with cookies and candy canes. Pastor Randy (Saint Nicolas?) and Ken and Gale Gorrod (his elves?) started at the north end of White Bird, went all through town, and ended up visiting both RV parks, bringing smiles and hugs to everyone. The Baptist Church would like to invite the community to a candlelight service at the church this Saturday, Christmas Eve. It will start at 4 p.m. Services will also be held on Christmas Day at the church’s regular time of 9 a.m. Bible study and 10 a.m. worship service.
As part of the process of starting a Christian school in White Bird, the church has formed a school board and has selected a name for the school. After thinking about many different options for a name, the church went simple – White Bird Christian School. Contributions to help the school get going can be sent to Pleasant View Baptist Church, 110 Everest St, White Bird ID 83554, designated to “White Bird Christian School.”
The Wild Side Steakhouse in White Bird has shifted to its winter schedule. They are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday – Monday.
The Cribbage tournament had 16 players. Janis won 1st place and Gary 2nd.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.