WHITE BIRD -- Once again the weather has been sunny, the cold did return, but guess what…spring is on the 19th, birds are starting to come back, trees and flowers are budding or flowering, now all we need is the warmth of the sun! Take caution but don’t panic with this virus that it is going around. With all that is being said about it, you really have no idea what to believe. If you feel like you’re coming down with something, stay in your house and don’t go out.
We were sorry to see the sausage feed and the ride into Pittsburg were canceled last weekend. They will return next year! They were able to sell all the sausage chubs and bulk to help pay for some of the cost of the feed.
Here we are at the middle of the month again, which brings the White Bird Gun Club shoot to its 10th week of shoot. They had 25 shooters under cloudy skies. Kaycen Sickels shot a 24, Joaquin Lowe shot a 23 and Clay Robinson & Craig Wood shot 22s. Youth shooters were Kaycen Sickels shooting a 24, and Traven Sickels & Trevor Early shot 18s. This was the final week of the shoot and I thank everyone that braved the weather to come out for this activity.
Canyon House will be holding their 17th anniversary on March 21 and 22. Storewide savings will occur both days with free “in house” cup of coffee and cookies as well as great discounts on most things in their store. Stop in and check out the savings and drawings.
March 28 will be the White Bird Rodeo Queen tryouts starting at 3 p.m., at the arena. Then, join them in town at the IOOF Hall from 5 to around 7 p.m., for the taco/potato bar (with all the trimmings), live and silent auction and western music by Joaquin, Verna and Dave until 9 p.m. They have some great auction items: fishing trip for two, truckload of firewood, vintage posters, fishing gear, Scentsy and more, so come check them out, all for $10 for those 12 and older, and $5 for those younger than 12. The 2020 queen will be crowned during the evening.
Cribbage winners for this week were 1st going to Nick Nichols and Smiley Lindsey taking 2nd. They had 16 players.
Pinochle winner went to Bob Cash.
The Kirkwood Creek Bridge on the Snake River National Recreation Trail in Hell Canyon will be closed indefinitely until further notice. Signs are posted at the trailhead and at the bridge of the closure and make them aware of alternative creek crossings. This is due to a routine inspection last fall found decayed wood supports and concrete abutments that have been undermined by the creek. This bridge is at the Kirkwood Historic Ranch. There is an alternate footbridge available near the mouth of the creek, approximately 300 feet downstream from the closed bridge, although this bridge is not suitable for stock use. For more information on this closure, contact the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest.
Birthday wishes go out to Jim McGarvin, Lynn Kernutt, Dean Klement, Miranda Beach (23rd), NaTosha Stowers, Allison Cullin (24th), Kaycen Sickels (25th), Taylor Kunkel, Megan Carlin (26th), Ashlynn Cullin (28th).
In Memory of Wayne Claar, Robert Grodon (26th), Tyrel Chandler, Jug (28th).
Anniversary wishes go out to Mark & Amanda Rogers, and Richard & Terry Eller (25th).
TidBits: Remember the schools around the area are still open, but sport venues are closed…call before you go anywhere just as a precaution. This will soon pass!
