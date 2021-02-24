WHITE BIRD — Hello from the awesome, little town of White Bird! I am the new town gossip (correspondent) for the Free Press. My wife, Sue, and I pastored Pleasant View Baptist Church in White Bird for about 16 years, left for about 13 years and returned here in October of 2019. It is so great to be back here.
As many of you may know, our White Bird postmaster, Debbie Chane, has resigned. Debbie contracted Covid-19 and her health was badly affected. We will miss her cheerful smile (and belly dancer mask) and I know that our dog, Shiloh, misses the bacon strip treats on her daily trip to the mailbox. We welcome Carl, temporary postmaster, to our community. The route carrier, Ruth Trivett, is also missing, although in this case, she will be back. Ruth is scheduled to have hip replacement surgery March 1. Susan Alley tripped over her dog recently and snapped her femur at the ball joint. After hip surgery and therapy, she is now back home and using a walker to get around. Prayers for quick recovery for her and Ruth.
This Saturday there will be a chili cookoff/fund-raiser for Delvin Keeler. Delvin has been battling stage four melanoma and a resultant perforated intestine. He is slowly recovering after being life-flighted to Coeur D’Alene. Renee appreciates all the prayers and calls of encouragement. The chili contest runs from 2-6 p.m. and will be held in downtown White Bird. Jill says to bring your chili fixin’s and cook the chili on-site. Also, bring a propane burner or extension cord. There will be drawings and a silent auction. Come and help a longtime area couple. There will also be a benefit, held on March 20, at the Eagles club in Grangeville.
Pleasant View Baptist Church hosted a men’s conference last week. Pastor David Simmerman, from Leoma, Tenn., led the conference. Men came from the Baptist churches in the area. A chili cookoff was held for lunch, and Clearwater Baptist was the winner, with Pleasant View BC second and Emmanuel BC, Cottonwood, coming in third. Pastor Simmerman preached a four-day revival that was well-attended. Pastor Dan Coburn led the music, with Barbara Wright and Jackie Gosselaar doing special music. A team from Leoma Baptist Church will be helping with Vacation Bible School this summer.
The Confluence Resort (formerly Hoot’s Café) held its grand opening on Saturday. Be sure to drop in and look it over. Everything is remodeled and it looks great. The automotive shop is also open now if you have any repair needs.
If you have any news that you would like to share with our community, give me a call, text or e-mail. I’d love to hear from you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.