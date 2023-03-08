WHITE BIRD — During the last six months, Pleasant View Baptist Church has been in the process of establishing a Christian school in White Bird. The entire White Bird community has been very supportive of the school. It has been a learning process, and progress toward that goal has been made. The White Bird Christian School (WBCS) feels it is time to get parents involved and to let them know more about what is going on. Therefore, there will be a parents’ Q&A this Thursday, March 9, starting at 6 p.m. It will be held in the fellowship hall at the church. Everyone interested in the school is invited to attend. For information, contact Gale Gorrod at 208-507-1784.
Looking back over the past weekend, the Baptist church held a spaghetti dinner at the IOOF Hall to raise money to send Salmon River kids to Camp Alacca this summer. Thanks to the generous support of everyone, it was able to raise $2,400-plus. The camp fee is available to any kids on the Salmon River who would like to go. Contact Brandy Larson at Red’s Kitchen or call 208-790-5731.
