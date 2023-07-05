WHITE BIRD — A number of people in the community have been asking about the status of the Christian School that Pleasant View Baptist is trying to start. Unfortunately, it will not be starting this coming school year. Despite having the salary ($20 per hour), classroom and insurance all in place, the school board has not been able to hire a teacher and has therefore made the decision to work toward starting the school in 2024.
On a brighter note, one of the special people in our community is Brooke Myers. Here is a summary of how she is making a difference for about 24 students.
“I teach special education at an online school in Nampa, Idaho for grades K-12. I have a very diverse set of students; I teach kids who are not able to access education in a typical brick-and-mortar setting because of mental health, physical health, emotional and/or behavioral needs.”
Brooke is trying to raise 3K-plus to purchase a special computer program that will make a tremendous difference in her students’ learning. If you would like to help her, go to her Facebook page and message her for details.
This spring, the community came to the IOOF Hall and supported the Camp Alacca scholarship fundraiser in a big way. Because of your generosity, 12-plus kids will be able to attend the camp this summer. Thank you, White Bird community, for being so generous.
The Community Get-togethers for the month of July will be held this Saturday, July 8 and Saturday, July 22. The Baptist Church supplies the BBQ and everyone else brings side dishes and dessert. This past get-together, Sue Myers made a really delicious strawberry slab pie. There were lots of cornhole bags flying around, along with laughter, so I think everyone had a good time. Everything came to a quick halt when it started raining, but at least there were several hours of community. Come on up to the WBARD (the old school building), bring a dish, lawn chair and a friend.
