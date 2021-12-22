WHITE BIRD — Sometimes life is just a challenge! This past week our whole region experienced major power outages. It does not take long to realize just how dependent we all are on having electricity in our homes. A missionary visited Pleasant View Baptist Church this past Sunday. He serves on the Mexico/Guatemalan border. He stated what we experienced this past week is a normal way of living where he lives. That said, I still like the power. There is no way that we can thank the line crews enough for how hard they worked, for all the hours they put in working, and for being willing to do it in horrible weather conditions all week. Thank you, thank you!
In the midst of the power outage, the town was trying to prepare for the White Bird Christmas Celebration. Brian and Barbara Lowe worked really hard in so many different areas to bring it all together. I call out their names, but I know that there were many others who worked, decorated, planned and cooked; all to make the weekend a success. Friday night, judges traveled around and looked at the entries for the best Christmas decorations. The best house was the Brumley’s home, in Coppertown. The Shucks were the runner-up in town itself. The best business decoration was won by the Silver Dollar Bar. The Saturday celebration kicked off with a chili feed contest with 10 entries. It was won by Judy Demmer-Cahill. It was a real challenge to keep the chili warm, but they adapted and overcame! Next in the day was the Christmas program, put on by Pleasant View Baptist Church’s Good News Club. The 14 kids did a great job of presenting the Christmas story. They closed their program with “Don’t Miss the Manger”. It has been some years since there was a Christmas program with kids in the IOOF Hall, so it was really good to experience that again. Remember the days of Miss Newby and the school kids? There was always a “standing room only” time to be had. Dick Brust said he had been to almost every one of the programs over the years. We won’t tell on Dick as to how many years that has been – but it’s a lot! There was not a large crowd given the weather (Highway 95 had closed by then), but they were happy to be able to do it at all. The parade that followed saw the Zehner, Heckman, and Baptist Good News Club floats winning prizes. With seven entries, they all had a pretty good chance to win something. The day ended with a wonderful fireworks show, sponsored by Mayor Homer Brown and Hammer Down Excursions.
Reminder: There will be a Candlelight Service at Pleasant View Baptist Church on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, at 7 p.m. The community is invited to join us for the service. Also, there will be a New Year’s Eve Fellowship, Dec. 31, starting at 6 p.m. with finger foods, fun and fellowship.
