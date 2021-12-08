WHITE BIRD — The White Bird Community Christmas Celebration starts off with a Christmas lighting contest. Judging will take place Friday, Dec. 17 at 6 p.m. Businesses and homes in the 83554 zip code area are encouraged to enter the contest by calling Barb Lowe, 208-507-3292 or Anita Dehning, 208-451-4658. There will be prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place-winners. The lighting contest will be followed up by all day events on Saturday, Dec. 18. A Cookie Party at the WB Recreation Building, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., a Chili Cornbread Cookoff downtown, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (contact Sherry, 208-507-2902), a Christmas Pageant at 4:30 p.m. at the IOOF Hall (contact Pastor Randy, 509-435-8732), a parade at 6 p.m. with lineup at 5:30 p.m. (register with Barb or Anita), and a visit with Santa downtown at 6:30 p.m. The day of celebration will be topped off with fireworks, put on by Hammer Down Excursions. The date is coming quickly, so make your entries, look up recipes and mark your calendar, Dec. 17 and 18.
The White Bird Community Library has their special 2022 wall calendars available. Each month features a picture of a pack string in our beautiful Idaho back country, so you don’t want to miss getting one, even if just to read the history that is told. The calendars would make an excellent stocking stuffer gift. They will be on sale this Friday, Dec. 10, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
The winners of Saturday’s Cribbage Tournament, with nine players, were 1st place – Carolyn, and 2nd place – Christie. The Food Bank will be at the WB Recreation Building this Monday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m.
A historian, many years ago, stated his studies had shown that in Pioneer days, when a town sprung up due to a land rush, gold strike, whatever; if a church was built, the town likely is still around. If no church was built, the town is gone now. White Bird had a Methodist church by 1906 and a Catholic church in 1922 (100 years coming up). Pleasant View Baptist celebrated its 40th anniversary this past Sunday with more than 50 in attendance. It also honored its founding pastor and wife, Jim and Patsy Myers. The Myers arrived in Grangeville in 1968 and started Baptist churches in Grangeville, Cottonwood, White Bird, Cascade, Kamiah, Stites, Elk City, Haydon, Coeur d’Alene, SandPoint and Dover, plus numerous Bible studies in other towns. They are wonderful servants of the Lord and are loved by many.
The Free Press put together a video clip encouraging shoppers to buy from local stores in our area. The clip featured shops from Riggins to Grangeville, including our Canyon House and Verna Lowe. The theme and thought expressed by it was wonderful. It can be found on Facebook at Idaho County Free Press and is well worth the time searching for and watching. Warning: tears and Kleenex.
