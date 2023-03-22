WHITE BIRD — It was a very busy weekend for the little community of White Bird. The wife and I started Saturday by going by the Salmon River Art Guild show at the White Bird Area Recreation District building. There are some very talented artists in our area. There were also many crafts displayed for sale along with the art show. I didn’t manage to make it past the library bake sale empty-handed. I came away with a loaf of sourdough bread and gingersnap cookies (thanks Daphne). From there we went up to the Canyon House for their celebration. Verna Lowe said that the 20th-anniversary celebration went very well. It was the best weekend they have had in the last five years. There was a drawing for everyone who purchased something and the challenge was to guess the amount of money in a vase. The guesses ranged from $22.50 to $190. Deana Legg guessed $102 which turned out to be the closest to the actual $93.60. Congratulations Deana. Verna wants to thank everyone who visited this weekend and also the community for supporting the Canyon House during the past 20 years.
Sunday morning. Sue and I went downtown to the IOOF Hall for the annual Joe Wilson sausage feed breakfast that is put on by the American Legion, White Bird Post 152. We got there just as the breakfast started and the Old-Time Fiddlers group was getting tuned up. Walt and Danielle Lindsey reported the fundraising breakfast went very well, with all the sausage chubs being sold. It takes many people working together to pull off an event like this so “thank you” to everyone who helped.
