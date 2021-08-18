WHITE BIRD — “A belated thank you. The White Bird Community Library would like to thank the many people who donated pies for our Pie Booth at White Bird Days. We are very grateful for your support. This event was one of our first since COVID forced cancellation of some of our other activities. We appreciated the tremendous response we received from the great bakers in White Bird. The proceeds will be used to support the library in its efforts to provide our town with excellent services including books, magazines, videos, audio books, and Internet connectivity.”— Charlotte Hurt, Secretary, and the White Bird Community Library Volunteers.
Don’t forget the White Bird Library is putting together the community calendar for 2022. If you have changes, such as the passing of a loved one, to add or delete an anniversary, call 208-507-3240. Library hours are Tuesday – 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Thursday – 1-4 p.m. and Saturday – 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Congratulations to Marie Heckman and Wayne Whinery, who are now Wayne and Marie Whinery. The wedding was held at the old McCulley place, up on Doumecq. Dean and Brenda Heckman are the bride’s parents. Delsie Whinery is the groom’s mom. Wayne’s grandfather, Deacon Dick Brust, officiated at the ceremony. The rehearsal dinner was held in the Fellowship Hall of Pleasant View Baptist church and the wedding reception was held on the Salmon River at Kelly Chamberlin’s place. Prayers and blessings to the couple.
A longtime White Bird resident, John C. Glover, passed away on Aug 2. John was a logger and a cowboy, having worked for the Heckman Ranch for many years.
A big thank you to the Free Press for the good write-up that it gave to the Wildside Steakhouse and Joe and DeAnna Thyne. This writer took the mission team from Tennessee into the restaurant several weeks ago and enjoyed a good meal, that was very generous in size. I had an appetizer and wondered how someone could eat the appetizer and then try to have the main course meal. I couldn’t do it! Come on down to White Bird and the Salmon River. Enjoy the fishing and swimming, then have a good meal at the Wildside Steakhouse or at Red’s Restaurant.
Personal Note: My wife and I visited the new, little shop called “Gauls Getaway” in Grangeville, during Crazy Days, which is located on the same block as the bowling alley. We enjoyed the visit with Bill and Evie. While there, I picked up a copy of “A Time To Honor, 50th Commemoration of the Vietnam War.” I finished reading it Saturday evening, as the nation of Afghanistan was being lost to the Taliban. Political spinelessness and naiveté in dealing with a declared enemy; the greed and incompetence of military and political leaders; the blood, body parts, minds and lives of our men and women, all seemingly wasted in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan. Never forget to say thank you to those who were willing to answer when their country called.
