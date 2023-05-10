WHITE BIRD — The rodeo season is here. The Riggins Rodeo kicked off the summer season this past weekend and the White Bird Rodeo and White Bird Days are coming on June 16-17 (Father’s Day weekend). If you have someone who wants to ride a mini-bull or pony at the rodeo, call 541-473-2339 to sign up or for information.
This Saturday, May 13, will be the first community get-together of the summer. It will be held at the ball field at the old White Bird School (the White Bird Area Recreation District). There will be coed softball, cornhole, ladder toss and pickleball. The Baptist Church is supplying hamburgers and hot dogs, so everyone is encouraged to bring buns, side dishes and lawn chairs. The community (that means it is for everyone, young and old) get-together will be held on the second and fourth Saturdays of May, June and July.
