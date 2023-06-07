White Bird News standing

White Bird

WHITE BIRD — One way that our community stays informed about events is by looking at the kiosk on Highway 95. Leah Harvey works hard to keep it updated with times and dates for the events, and also with expressions to cause a smile. Lately, the signboard has been looking rundown, so Jake Larson took on the job of cleaning it up. He did a great job, so when you see him, tell him thanks from the White Bird community. Thank Leah, also, for what she does.

June is a busy month. This Saturday, June 10, at 4 p.m., will be our second “Community Get-Together” at the old school grounds. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be provided, so bring some sides, refreshments and lawn chairs. At the last get-together we had about 30 folks from the community. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to bring a friend. There will be three cornhole sets available for competition. For information, call Randy at 509-435-8732.

