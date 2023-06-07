WHITE BIRD — One way that our community stays informed about events is by looking at the kiosk on Highway 95. Leah Harvey works hard to keep it updated with times and dates for the events, and also with expressions to cause a smile. Lately, the signboard has been looking rundown, so Jake Larson took on the job of cleaning it up. He did a great job, so when you see him, tell him thanks from the White Bird community. Thank Leah, also, for what she does.
June is a busy month. This Saturday, June 10, at 4 p.m., will be our second “Community Get-Together” at the old school grounds. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be provided, so bring some sides, refreshments and lawn chairs. At the last get-together we had about 30 folks from the community. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to bring a friend. There will be three cornhole sets available for competition. For information, call Randy at 509-435-8732.
Monday, June 12, is the regular day for the food bank at the White Bird Area Recreation District building. Along with the food bank, there will also be free health screenings sponsored by St. Mary’s Health. Screenings offered are A1C, BP, BMI, Fit Test (colon cancer), MOOD, plus many resources. For information call 208-400-0071.
White Bird Days and Rodeo: June 16-17. The rodeo grounds are located south of White Bird at Twin Bridges. The White Bird Rodeo organization always does a great job of putting on a great rodeo. There will be live music, food, a parade and kids’ activities. Don’t miss it. Lineup for the parade is at 10 a.m. and the parade starts at 11 a.m. Be sure to sign your float up with Brandy Larson at Red’s Kitchen.
7th Annual Crawdad Feed: July 1. The White Bird American Legion is sponsoring the annual crawdad feed. It starts at 4 p.m. at Memorial Park and goes on until the mudpuppies are gone. Presale tickets are $20, and $25 at the door. There will be a raffle and auction, as well as live music by Marcos Dominguez and Midnight Highway.
