WHITE BIRD — The American Legion Post 152 invites everyone to join them as they honor and remember our fallen heroes. On Monday, May 29, at 11:11 a.m., there will be a reading of the names of those who are buried in the White Bird Cemetery. At noon, there will be a presentation of Quilts of Honor, by the Pinehurst Quilters, at the Veterans Park in White Bird. At the start of the Whispering Pines Association Men’s retreat, this past weekend at the Red River Wildlife Management Area, a Quilt of Honor was presented to Jason Coburn, son of Pastor Dan Coburn of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Cottonwood, by the Elk City Quilters. Coburn is on leave, is presently stationed in Japan, and will be retiring in August. Thank you for your service, sir!
The White Bird Rodeo and White Bird Days are coming on June 16-17 (Father’s Day weekend). If you have someone who wants to ride a mini-bull or pony at the rodeo, call 541-473-2339 to sign up or for information. There will be some very special awards for four of the rodeo events that have been created by Obenauf’s Leather Care. Look on the White Bird Rodeo Facebook page to check them out. If you would like to have a float in the White Bird Days Parade, contact Velma Trivett or Brandy Larson at Red’s Kitchen or call 208-839-9977.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.