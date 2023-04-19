WHITE BIRD — The White Bird Community Library will be having a yard sale on Saturday, May 6, at the library, from 9 a.m. to (approximately) 1 p.m. Plenty of assorted items for sale, including books, of course! There will also be baked goods for sale. All proceeds support our little library. We plan to have our sale outside, weather permitting, but we will move inside the library if needed.
May 6 is also a cleanup day for the White Bird Recreation ball field. After the men’s breakfast at 7 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall of Pleasant View Baptist Church, everyone is invited to help clean up the ball field area in preparation for the first community softball/cornhole/pickle ball/ladder toss and BBQ get-together on May 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.