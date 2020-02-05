WHITE BIRD -- The weather has changed yet again...it is to get down in the teens at night. With this, brings frozen pipes, so please take precautions now and you will save a lot later.
Note to everyone...coming up on Monday, Feb. 17, President's Day, there will be no school and all federal businesses will be closed for the day.
Remember, coming up is the community meeting on the 6th at 6 p.m., at the Parks & Recs building (WBARD). Topics will be the future of White Bird Days, community calendaring, community events during the next coming months, and how can we collaborate to support individual organizations’ success? Snacks will be provided for this event.
Feb. 10, WBARD will hold their meeting at 7 p.m., and everyone is invited to this meeting. City council meets on the 12th at 6 p.m., with the chamber meeting following on the 13th at 10 a.m., at Hammer Down. They are still looking for a secretary, if anyone is interested. Let Sandy or Homer know if this is something you would be interested in.
On Feb. 22, there will be the wildfire class, starting at 8 a.m., at the WBARD building. If you're interested in this, call 509-330-2245 to get signed up.
Remember, the Fireman's Ball will be held Feb. 29 at the Elk's in Grangeville. Tickets in advance are $20 or at the door $25. Come out and help support your volunteer fire departments of Grangeville, White Bird, Riggins and Salmon River Rural Department.
WBARD will be hosting their monthly breakfasts on Feb. 9 and 23, beginning at 8 a.m. Bring a side dish if you can.
The White Bird Rodeo will be hosting their queen tryouts on Saturday, March 28, (3 p.m. Pacific time) at the arena. Young ladies who reside in Adams, Idaho, Lewis, Nezperce or Valley counties and are 13 to 18 years of age, are encouraged to sign up with Kami at 208-983-1726 or 208-983-8779. Then following that, they will be holding a taco/potato bar, live and silent auctions, along with live country music. This will be held at the IOOF Hall, 5 to 9 p.m., so come check out the auction items and listen to some great music.
The White Bird Gun Club hosted the 4th week of shooting with cloudy conditions. They had 21 shooters participating this week. Clay Robinson shot a 25, with Shane Paul and Craig Wood shooting 24s. In the youth division, Trayven Sickels shot an 18 and Trevor Early came away with an 8 for this week.
Pinochle winner was Smiley. Cribbage winners were 1st -Lewis Meisner and 2nd place went to John Meisner. We had 14 players this time.
Birthday wishes go out to Tate Stowers (10th), Jessica Boone (13th), Canyon Walker Lowe (14th), and Megan Bashaw (15th).
In Memory of Joyce Varva (15th).
Anniversary wishes go out to Doug & Beth Plagmann (10th), Nick & Lou Nichols (14th).
TidBits: Feb. 2 was Groundhog Day and this time he did not see his shadow, so we will have six more weeks of winter. Did you know that Groundhog Day happens every year and is connected to German legend that says if a fuzzy rodent casts its shadow on Feb. 2, winter will continue?
Feb. 14 is coming up, so remember your loved one with a small gesture to let them know you do appreciate all that each does. It can be as little as a card, candy, flowers, or a dinner out on the town. This year it falls on Friday, so many businesses will be having something going on. If you do go out, make reservations in advance or you might find you will be waiting a while for your meal.
