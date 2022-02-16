WHITE BIRD — Reminder: Our second community potluck is tomorrow, Feb. 17, at noon. It will be held at the White Bird Recreation Building (the old school). Last month, we had about 25 people show up with enough food for 50. It was a good time of eating and fellowship. It was also very cold and rainy, so a lot of people didn’t want to get out of the house. Bring a dish and come join us for great food and good conversation.
Looking down the calendar a little way, there will be a spaghetti feed at the IOOF Hall on Saturday, March 5, 5-6:30 p.m. This will be a fundraiser to help send local children to summer camp at Camp Alacca, in Harpster. The camp is a very fun and exciting week for all the kids (different age groups each week) and makes a very positive impact on their lives. The funds raised from the spaghetti feed will be available to any children in the White Bird area. For information, text Velma Trivett at 208-451-5236.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.