WHITE BIRD — The City of White Bird has recently announced water restrictions. They say stop all outside watering until further notice. All water usage is restricted. With this hot weather and the overwatering of lawns by some residents, the wells are not able to keep up with the usage. The city urges all residents to be cautious with how they use the water. Do not allow the tap to run continuously; use the water carefully. If you have questions or comments, call 208-839-2294.
The Salmon River Art Guild and the Central Idaho Art Association are joining together for an art show during Border Days. The groups will be at the Elks Lodge for three days. This will be the first time that the two groups have joined together to do a show. There will be fine art, daily auctions, artisan gifts, fiber arts, yard art, log furniture, photography, jewelry, demos and more! Admission is free! The show is July 2 and 3, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and July 4, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
On July 2, Friday, starting at 9 a.m. from the Nom Nom service station, there will be a Legion Riders legacy ride. Also, at 9 a.m., at the Veterans Park, in White Bird, there will be a Legion Riders ATV/UTV ride. This coming Saturday, July 3, is the 5th Annual Crawdad Boil, starting at 4 p.m. and going until the crawdads are gone. There will be live music, a bonfire, raffle, 50/50, T-shirts and draught beer. The boil is sponsored by the American Legion White Bird Post and is always well-attended. Tickets are $20 presale and $25 at the door. To get a ticket, call Walt Lindsey 208-404-8571 or Lucky Gallego 208-507-2035.
Leah Harvey is a multitalented lady. She makes sure that the kiosk on Highway 95 is kept up to date each month, as well as takes care of her mom and grows a great garden. She also loves to take pictures. She has a collection of her pictures that are showing at Syringa Hospital through August. They can be seen on the lower level by the pharmacy. Go by and take a look at them.
A black, locked cell phone was found right after White Bird Days. It was dropped across the road from Pleasant View Baptist Church. Call Pastor Randy Myers if you think it is yours, 509-435-8732. It has a very distinct identifying characteristic that you should be able to tell me about to identify it as yours.
One of the joys of living in the Idaho banana belt (also known as White Bird/Salmon River) is the longer garden growing season compared to the prairie. Not bragging, but I’m picking zucchini, the Roma tomatoes are getting bigger, and the green peppers are an inch or two in size. Really looking forward to that first vine ripened tomato. Yum!
