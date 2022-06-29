WHITE BIRD — The American Legion Post 152 is sponsoring the 6th Annual Crawdad Boil this Saturday, July 2, from 4 p.m. until they are gone. The crawdads will be fixed in Cajun-style, so come and enjoy the good food while you listen to the American Bonfire band. Presale tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased at the Grangeville Veterans Center, and in White Bird at the Silver Dollar Bar, Red’s Café and at The Confluence Resort. Tickets are $25 at the door. Call 208-507-2035 or 208-404-8571 to purchase tickets or get information.
A reminder that there is a farmers’ market each Wednesday at The Confluence Resort (the old Hoot’s Café), from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. There will be produce, baked goods, arts and crafts. They are looking for more vendors, so give them a call at 208-565-0478 for information.
The Salmon River Art Guild and the Central Idaho Art Association have joined together to present the Border Days Artisan Show and Sale. The event will be held at the Grangeville Elks Lodge, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; admission is free. There will be lots to see and purchase from fine fiber and yard art, gifts, jewelry, etc., along with silent auctions.
The library volunteers had another successful Pie Booth at White Bird Days, due to the generosity of all those who donated pies for the sale. The money earned helps support our efforts to keep this great little library going. Thank you for supporting the library.
I had a team of men from Tennessee working on the church parsonage last week. I took them up the old White Bird Grade that Sunday evening and was blessed to be able to show them a cow elk that had just given birth to a calf. It was just able to stand on wobbly legs. What a beautiful sight, along with the brilliant green foliage of the White Bird valley. Tennessee is pretty, but it is hard to match the beauty of our area.
