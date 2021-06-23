WHITE BIRD — “Back With a Bang”: A great time was had by all in White Bird this past weekend. So many people worked, organized and ran their tails off putting everything together to make the parade, booths, music and games a reality. Thank you to Barbara Lowe, for your hard work and leadership this year. You did a great job! The weather was perfect, and the people really turned out and had a great time. I’m not sure who all the winners were for the floats, but my pick was Maggie Abbott and her Antique (is that the right term?) team!
There will be a graveside service on June 26, at 11 a.m., for Marge Matiska, at the White Bird Cemetery. There will be a dinner and get-together following the service at the IOOF Hall in White Bird.
Pleasant View Baptist has some special visitors on Sunday. Charlie and Kathy Stefani served the church for about five years before retiring and moving to Moscow. They both were greatly loved teachers at Grangeville High School and ministers at the church. The ladies will be getting together for dinner, Bible study and fellowship on July 28 at 6 p.m.
Welcome to Carl Salisbury, our new White Bird postmaster. Carl and his wife, Kayla, and kids, have purchased a home in the area and are getting settled in.
Reminder: The 5th Annual Crawdad Boil is July 3, starting at 4 p.m. and going until the crawdads are gone. The boil is sponsored by the American Legion and is always well-attended. The tickets are $20 presale and $25 at the door. To order a ticket, call Walt Lindsey, 208-404-8571 or Lucky Gallego ,208-507-2035.
