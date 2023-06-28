WHITE BIRD — The 7th Annual Crawdad Boil in White Bird is this Saturday, July 1. The gates open at 4 p.m. and they will serve until the crawdads are gone. Tickets are $20 for presale and $25 at the door. Live music will be provided by Marcos Dominguez and Midnight Highway. There will also be raffle and auction items. The Boil is sponsored by the White Bird American Legion Post. It is always well-attended, and everyone has a great time.
The Salmon River Art Guild (SRAG) will have a special show during the 4th of July holiday. Their membership ranges from Lewiston to the north and Cambridge and Donnelly to the south and many of the artists are well-known in their areas. The artists from the Central Idaho Art Association (CIAA) will be guest exhibitors. The show will be held at the Grangeville Elks Lodge and will run July 1 and 2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and on July 3, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
