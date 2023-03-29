WHITE BIRD — Lately, whenever I think of whining about the snow we have been getting the last week (it is spring!), I look at the video clips of the snow the California Sierra has been getting and am thankful for being here. The daffodils are blooming and the hills are getting a green tint. April is just around the corner and Easter is just a few weeks away.
The Annual White Bird Easter Egg hunt will be Saturday, April 8, at 11 a.m. at the White Bird Recreational District building (the old WB school). Ages 0-12 years are welcome to participate in the hunt and a raffle will follow. There will be refreshments available and I hear there may be a visit from the Easter Bunny. Donations and helpers are still needed; call Darla at 208-839-2205. Hope to see you all there! Pleasant View Baptist Church will be holding an Easter Sunrise service, with a breakfast to follow at the church. The Good News Club kids will be doing a special performance during the service. Everyone in the area is welcome to celebrate the Resurrection in a special way that morning.
