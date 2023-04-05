WHITE BIRD — As I am preparing my heart and mind for the Easter celebration this coming weekend, I listen to the robins singing, I see the trees starting to bud and am joyful for the spring season of life. I am then brought back to reality by the weather forecast of snow for the next four days. However, thankfully, it does call for nice weather for the weekend.
Darla Brumley sent me this note, “Easter weekend has finally arrived, our annual Easter Egg hunt will be Saturday, April 8, at 11 a.m., at the White Bird recreational district building (the old WB school). Ages zero through 12 years are welcome to participate in the hunt, and a raffle will follow. There will be a visit from the Easter Bunny, so bring your camera and get some pictures. We will be selling hot dogs and snacks to help with next year’s hunt.”
Come and enjoy the fun! Contact Darla if you would like to help or donate, at 208-839-2205. Thanks for all the support and for making it a fun-filled day for the kids.
Come by the IOOF Hall before you go to the egg hunt and pick up some delicious baked goods. Hint: All the pies, cakes and cookies that are made are good, but the best ones go fast. The rule this year is that nothing can be sold until the doors open at 9 a.m., so don’t be late.
Over the years, the White Bird Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) has made steady improvements to its equipment, station and personnel. The Quick Response Unit (QRU) has really struggled to remain active. However, efforts are underway to reenergize the unit for the safety of our community. If you have any interest at all in either the VFD or the QRU, attend the meeting this Thursday, April 6, at 5 p.m. at White Bird City Hall/fire station. The units will continue to meet on the first Thursday of each month at 5 p.m.
Every Memorial Day, the White Bird American Legion Post 152 honors our fallen service members at the White Bird Cemetery. Besides the gun salute, an honor bell is struck to commemorate the lives that were given for our country. The Legion has had to borrow a bell from Grangeville each year, and last year, the timing was such they could not get the bell. Al and Cheryl Bolden took it upon themselves to order a bell for the Legion. When Fred Noland saw the beautiful bell, he used a Catalpa tree stump he had to craft a complimentary box to store the bell in. Together they are a beautiful gift to the American Legion. Thank you.
Pleasant View Baptist Church invites the community to join in a celebration of Easter this coming Sunday, April 9. The Sunrise Service will start at 7 a.m., it will be held at the battlefield overlook on Highway 95 on White Bird grade. Following the service, everyone is invited to breakfast at the church. Regular Bible study will be at 9 a.m. and worship service will be at 10 a.m.
