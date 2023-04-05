White Bird American Legion Post 152 bell and box photo

Al and Cheryl Bolden donated a bell for the White Bird American Legion Post 152, and Fred Noland crafted a box for it to be stored in.

 Free Press / Randy Myers

WHITE BIRD — As I am preparing my heart and mind for the Easter celebration this coming weekend, I listen to the robins singing, I see the trees starting to bud and am joyful for the spring season of life. I am then brought back to reality by the weather forecast of snow for the next four days. However, thankfully, it does call for nice weather for the weekend.

Darla Brumley sent me this note, “Easter weekend has finally arrived, our annual Easter Egg hunt will be Saturday, April 8, at 11 a.m., at the White Bird recreational district building (the old WB school). Ages zero through 12 years are welcome to participate in the hunt, and a raffle will follow. There will be a visit from the Easter Bunny, so bring your camera and get some pictures. We will be selling hot dogs and snacks to help with next year’s hunt.”

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments