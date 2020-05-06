WHITE BIRD --May is here…warmer weather is on its way, and, yes, with that brings out the bees, ticks, allergies and many more. This will also be the beginning of the soft opening for our state, so use your head and stay safe!
Leah says the food bank will be held on the 7. Again, we will be needing volunteers, as everything will be pre-boxed when it’s delivered. If the weather is good, we’ll be at the WBARD parking lot.
There will be a community meeting on May 15, 6 p.m., at the WBARD building. All other meetings are still up in the air as if they are meeting or not. Call before you try to attend any of them.
A new face lift is being done at the Silver Dollar Bar. They are removing the old rotted logs and pillars. New ones will be replacing them.
The American Legion have decided they should place the flags at the cemetery and remain patriotic in doing the lowering of our Nation’s Flag to half mast, play taps, say a prayer and leave peacefully.
Do you have a child that will be 5 years old by Sept. 1? If so, Grangeville Elementary Middle School is registering for kindergarten. Call 208-983-0400.
Grangeville High School will be holding its graduation on May 22 starting with parade. Lineup is at the Lion’s Park and will come down Main Street to the high school. The cars will enter from the entrance coming up E Street. They will then be met by GHS staff members that will guide the cars into the parking lot, line them up to wait for their turn to come forward as a family and see the student walk across the stage and receive their diploma, leaving thru the entrance up by the football field. Families will be able to log into face book and watch the celebration live.
Are you aware of the House Bill HR5717? If passed, it will add 30 percent tax on all guns, and a 50 percent tax on all ammo, and will require a federal license to purchase both. It is trying to be pushed through immediately, so be aware of what they are trying to impose on us!
The rodeo committee held a meeting on the 3rd and decided that they will be holding the rodeo on June 19 and 20 this year. Yes by then, we will be in the stage 4 of opening up the state back up, and the Idaho Cowboys Association gave us the go ahead, stating that there should be no reason at that time that we would have to postpone it. Use common sense, and we hope we will see you at the rodeo. Let ‘er Rip as this will be the first rodeo out for the season in this area.
I want to thank all of you that sent postcards to me for my granddaughter’s birthday. She had a blast receiving them, and also reading them.
Birthday wishes go out to David Fehenkamp, Nicole Lowe (10th), Windy Hickman, Ryan Meachum, Luke Stark (11th), Dee Dee Hallquist, Jon Zehner (13th), Jessie Cook, Bill Wisenor (14th), Sue Sickels (16th).
In Memory of Bruce Bentz, Bill Wright (11th), Joann Hueth (12th).
Anniversary wishes go out to Ruby & Frank Sargent (12th), Shane & Ashley Poxleitner (14th), Jerry & Susan Alley, John & Nancy Krueger (16th).
TidBits: Remember that Mother’s Day will be on the 10th. Send them a card or give them a quick phone call, I know they would appreciate it, and it would only take a moment of your time to do this. Armed Forces Day is the 16th, and it was set aside to pay tribute to the men and women of the Armed Forces. President Truman led the effort to establish a holiday in order for citizens to unite, and to honor our military heroes for their patriotic service in support of the United States of America.
