WHITE BIRD — There is going to be a Bazaar Bazaar in White Bird! A what? Tammy Stone is calling her Halloween costume bazaar a “Bazaar Bazaar!” She has a very large collection of adult and kids Halloween costumes she wants to find a good home for. The costumes will be set out at the White Bird Antique Store on Monday, Oct. 11, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. The cost of each costume will be a donation, that will go to Darla Brumley to be used to fund the Halloween party (see Darla’s following note). From Darla Brumley: “Just a little reminder that the Community Halloween party will be Oct. 23 this year from 6-8 p.m., at the IOOF Hall. There will be the usual games, costume contest, pumpkin carved contest and the favorite cake walk. Everyone is welcome! Any questions call 208-839-2205 or if you would like to help or donate a goodie for the cake walk, give me a call. Thanks”.
Long time White Bird area resident Ronnie Mahurin passed away on Sept. 22 in Montpelier, Idaho. Ronnie was a resident of Slate Creek for 72 years and had a gravel business for many years in the area. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Pleasant View Baptist will have its monthly family movie night this Saturday, Oct. 9, starting at 6 p.m. Lots of popcorn and snacks will be available as we watch “Faith Like Potatoes”. Everyone is invited.
Congratulations to Paisley and Ryland Hampton. They both received awards for being the “Student of the Month” for their classes. The proud parents are Ryan and Ashley Hampton, on Shuck Creek, White Bird.
