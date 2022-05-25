WHITE BIRD — This week we have two events to share, and both come from The Confluence Resort. Dan and Heather have made a tremendous effort to actively promote events in our area. Thank you.
We are excited to announce the Salmon River Mobile Vet Clinic will be offering regularly scheduled veterinary services in their 31’ mobile veterinary truck once a month (to start with) at The Confluence Resort, just south of White Bird on Highway 95. The first scheduled day is Thursday, May 26 from 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.!
Starting Wednesday, June 1, The Confluence Resort will be hosting a Farmers’ Market every Wednesday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.! We would love to have you bring your produce, baked goods, arts and crafts! Contact us with any questions you may have at 208-565-0478.
There is still snow on Camp Howard and the old-timers tell me not to plant my garden until it is gone. The above news from The Confluence Resort gives me the “gardening itch.”
I’m really looking forward to eating fresh, juicy, vine-ripened tomatoes.
