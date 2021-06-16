WHITE BIRD —“Back With a Bang!” is here! This coming weekend is Father’s Day weekend and that always means White Bird Rodeo and White Bird Days Parade. The rodeo will be held at the Twin Bridges arena, which is six miles south of White Bird. The rodeo begins at 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, June 18 and 19, with the tickets costing $10 for adults and $5 for kids, children under five are free. There will be music in town both nights. Saturday events kick off with a Cowboy Breakfast at the IOOF Hall from 7-10 a.m. The parade lines up at 10 a.m. and goes through town at 11 a.m. We are honored to have Al and Cheryl Bolden as the Grand Marshals this year. They are very special people and contribute a lot to the community. If you want to know if a book from the White Bird library is good, look in the front cover. Al has probably read it already and left an evaluation. There will be lots of activities in town for adults and kids, including a bounce house for the kids at Pleasant View Baptist Church. Bring the kids by and let them use up some energy.
The 5th Annual Crawdad Boil is July 3, starting at 4 p.m. and going until the crawdads are gone. The boil is sponsored by the American Legion and is always well-attended. The tickets are $20 presale and $25 at the door. To order a ticket, call Walt Lindsey 208-404-8571 or Lucky Gallego 208-507-2035.
Annelle Urbahn operates the free library box at the foot of Gregory Creek. She will be taking it down for a little while so she can do some maintenance on it. She said she would get it back up as soon as possible.
