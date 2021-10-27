WHITE BIRD — The White Bird Volunteer Fire Department will be holding an open house at the fire station, 212 River Street, in White Bird. They will be serving hot dogs, chili dogs and beverages. There will be drawings, an opportunity to update your home safety information, and see the fire team demonstrate some fire tips. The open house will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30 from noon to 3 p.m.
Priscilla Giddings is the state representative for the White Bird area. Recently, she was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Air Force Reserves. She currently serves as the 368th Outreach Squadron Lead, overseeing 58 officers. Congratulations and thank you for your service to our country.
“Who are the Black Eyed Peas”? Maggie Abbott posted some pictures on Facebook with a group of people visiting in downtown White Bird who were standing in front of a tour bus. She posted they were the music production team for the music group “Black Eyed Peas.” I felt a little old for not having a clue who they are or what kind of music they play/sing. Looking at the comments made me feel a little better as half the commenters didn’t know them, either. They sing a style of music that I don’t like, but there were a number of people (younger, I suspect) who like their music. The group told Maggie that they like dropping in on little towns and enjoyed the different vibe of our town.
A celebration of life for Fred “Butch Nick” Nichols will be held at the IOOF Hall on Nov. 5, starting at 3 p.m. Bring potluck, salads and desserts, all else will be provided. Verna, Joaquin and Dave will provide live music.
I understand that Nick Nichols was a good cribbage player. The weekly cribbage tournament is scheduled to resume on Nov. 6, at 1 p.m. in the back room of the Silver Dollar Bar.
The Rebekahs have canceled their annual Thanksgiving dinner this year, due to concerns about Covid-19. However, they will have a bake sale on Nov. 23. More details to follow. The White Bird Library will have their 2022 calendars available to purchase at the bake sale for $12. The calendars can also be purchased anytime the library is open (Tuesday and Saturday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and Thursday 1-4 p.m.). The theme of the calendar this year is “Pack strings”, so the history should be very interesting this year.
Local elections are coming up very quickly, Nov. 2. I will not express my political leanings (you can probably guess) but I do want to encourage each voter to be informed about where each candidate stands on issues that are important to you. Next month, we get to vote for a White Bird city councilor and for a school board member. Talk to the candidates, find out what they believe and how they interact with others. Our nation is in desperate trouble and change starts at the local level. Vote!
Personal Note: I have never not voted except when I was sitting off the coast of Vietnam. If you don’t vote, shut up — I don’t want to hear your complaining. If you vote, gripe all you want; I will listen to you. End of rant!
