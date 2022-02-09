WHITE BIRD — Eric and Trealisa Brimmer and The Confluence Resort are hosting a Family Friendly Super Bowl Party, Feb. 13 starting at 3:30 p.m. Bring a dish for a potluck and a comfy chair to sit in and enjoy the company of friends while you watch the big game.
This Saturday, Feb. 12, starting at 5 p.m., there will be Fireman’s Ball with a dinner, dancing, with Vintage Youth playing the music, and both a silent and live auction. The ball will be held at the Grangeville Elks Club. The proceeds will go to support local volunteer fire departments. Contact Sandy Murphy at 208-507-1325; Barbara Lowe at 208-507-3292; Annelle Urbahn at 208-983-2333; Jared Andrews at 208-507-0833; or Brian Perry at 208-507-0506. They are accepting both monetary and item donations for the auctions. Our local volunteer fire departments work very hard to serve our communities in time of need, so please support them with your attendance and donations. Call or look for a poster around town for more details.
I saw a note in the Free Press last week that some of our local business people have taken on additional responsibilities. Dan Surerus, the owner, along with his wife, Heather, of “The Confluence” (the old Hoot’s Café), has been elected president of the Salmon River Chamber of Commerce. Samantha (Sam) Status was elected to serve as the vice-president. Sam, along with her husband, Glenn, brother, Marti, and father, Jack, are owners of the Silver Dollar Bar. Congratulations to both of you. Best hopes to both of you as you help promote our beautiful part of the world.
A note from Charlotte Hurt at the White Bird Community Library: “The library 2022 calendar was a sellout. Thanks to everyone for supporting us with this fundraiser. We ordered 20 more copies and some of those are still left. If you haven’t purchased your copy, please stop by the library and pick one up. Or call and leave a message; we will reserve a copy for you.”
Cribbage tournament: There were 15 players this week, Christie came in first and Wendy second.
Change is always hard! With the power outages we experienced recently due to falling trees and tree branches hitting power lines, the tree trimming contractors for IC Power and Light is now trimming tree branches that are closer than 15 feet from a power line. The crews have been busy in the White Bird area and Rance and Zona Moore’s pine tree was one that needed trimming. Unfortunately, it ended up looking ugly. Zona’s parents had planted the tree many years ago and it had grown tall and beautiful, helped no doubt by a leaking fire hydrant near its base, which was finally fixed a few years ago. With the trimming, it looked sad, so ICL&P agreed to take it all the way down. The corner of their yard looks a little barren now.
