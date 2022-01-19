WHITE BIRD — As many of you know, Delsie Whinery, daughter of Dick and Susie Brust, had her leg amputated, due to a deadly infection of MRSA. She is getting much better and is now in rehab in Boise. She should be able to come home in a week or so. A family has donated a logging truckload of red fir to be sold as firewood to help meet some of her medical expenses. If anyone is interested in helping process the wood, a group is getting together on Saturday, Jan. 22, at 8 a.m. at the Brust’s wood lot on Doumecq Rd. to cut and split the load. Bring your saw and wood splitter. If you are interested in buying some firewood, call Dick Brust, 509-751-6715. Dick is still trying to catch up on his deliveries of lodgepole to his regular customers, so it will help him out if we get this new load processed for him.
Community Get-Together potluck is tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 20, at noon. The community of White Bird/Salmon River is invited to gather at the White Bird Recreation District building (the old schoolhouse) for a time of eating potluck dishes, getting to know each other, and Bingo (thank you, Rebekahs, for the game). Bring whatever you feel like fixing for the potluck and enjoy a fun time together. The next potlucks are scheduled for Feb. 17 and March 17, also at noon.
Continuing the theme of community get-togethers: The Confluence will be holding family-friendly movie nights for the community. The first night will be on Jan. 28, starting at 5 p.m. Popcorn will be provided, and drinks and snacks are available for purchase. Bring your family, your own seating and enjoy watching “Monsters, Inc.” together in the meeting room. For information contact The Confluence, 208-565-0478.
Ken and Gale Gorrod are the camp hosts at the new RV campground at Slate Creek. Gale led a quilting class at the Baptist church for six young people this past week, with help from Daphne Kinskie. The young people will finish the quilts in a future class.
There were 12 cribbage players at the weekly tournament this past week, with Lou coming in first and Bryan in second place.
