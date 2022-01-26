WHITE BIRD — What can 18 men and four log splitters accomplish in six hours? They can cut and split 17-18 cords of red fir logs! It was a gorgeous winter Saturday at the Brust wood lot, where the group processed a logging truckload of timber as a fundraiser for Delsie Whinery’s medical expenses. I won’t name everyone who helped, but will call out Delvin Keeler. Last year, Delvin was in a battle for his life, so it was really good to see him there helping with the wood. Susie Brust gave me this, “Delsie and her parents want to thank all who worked and prayed for her. It is awesome how our community comes together when one is in need.” Delsie is doing well and should be coming home on Tuesday or Wednesday. If anyone is interested in purchasing red fir firewood, contact Dick Brust at 509-751-6715.
The community potluck was held last Thursday, Jan. 20, on a cold, windy, rainy day, but it was warm in the White Bird Recreation District building. There was a good turnout of 25 community members for the first get-together. Lots of good food! The next potluck is scheduled for Feb. 17, so put the date on your calendar.
The Confluence will be holding free, family-friendly movie nights for the community. The first night will be on Saturday, Jan. 28, starting at 5 p.m. Popcorn will be provided, and drinks and snacks are available for purchase. Bring your family, your own seating and enjoy watching “Monsters, Inc” together in the meeting room this Saturday. For information, contact The Confluence, 208-565-0478.
On Saturday, Feb. 12, starting at 5 p.m., there will be a dinner, dancing, with “Vintage Youth” playing the music, and both a silent and live auction. The ball will be held at the Grangeville Elks Club. The proceeds will go to support local volunteer fire departments. Contact Sandy Murphy, 208-507-1325; Barbara Lowe, 208-507-3292; Annelle Urbahn, 208-983-2333; Jared Andrews, 208-507-0833; or Brian Perry, 208-507-0506. They are accepting both monetary and item donations for the auctions. Our local volunteer fire departments work very hard to serve our communities in times of need, so please support them with your attendance and donations. Call or look for a poster around town for more details on the ball.
The cribbage tournament had 14 players this past Saturday, Jan. 22, with TJ winning and Rick Alley coming in second.
