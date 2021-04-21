WHITE BIRD — The White Bird Library Committee meets on the first Wednesday of the month at 12:30 p.m. For now, they are meeting in the Fellowship Hall of Pleasant View Baptist. They would like to remind everyone the library is open and serving the Salmon River community. They have a new phone number, 208-507-3240. Hours are Tuesday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Thursday, 1-4 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The library has free Wi-Fi available, thanks to the generosity of Inland Cellular. There is also a computer and laser printer for patrons to use for a small fee. Come by and check out this great, small-town library.
Essential EMS is putting on a CPR and First Aid class, April 21, this evening, starting at 5 p.m. (PDT). The cost is $35 per person; it is for all ages and no preregistration is required. It will be held at the White Bird Recreation District building, the old schoolhouse.
There will be a memorial service for Dave Myers, on April 24, at 1 p.m. at the old White Bird School. His passing will be remembered with military honors. A lunch will be served at the White Bird Recreation District building after the service.
Longtime White Bird resident, Jerry “Moose” Stowers, passed away on April 13.
The town was startled Friday afternoon by a column of smoke appearing near the middle of White Bird Hill. It turns out that a semitruck hauling hay down the grade lost its brakes, overturned at the S curves and the load of hay caught fire. Thankfully, the driver was not injured. The fire departments from White Bird and Riggins responded (thank you volunteers) and had to refill their tanks several times. They were still on the scene Saturday morning keeping an eye on the situation as the hay bales were still burning. There has been so little rain recently that the hills are drying up and there was an added concern for grass fires getting started.
Driving the school bus down Deer Creek many years ago, I heard two truckers talking on the CB radio. One said that it was his first time coming down White Bird Grade and asked how fast he should go down. The other trucker replied that he had been down the grade many times and said that you had two choices: “You could go down fast one time, or you could go down slow many times. Your choice!”. Many a trucker has come to realize too late just how long and steep White Bird grade actually is!
Grandmothers are moms with lots of frosting on top! Just thinking about Mother’s Day coming up on May 9. FYI for the men.
