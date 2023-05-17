WHITE BIRD — The first Community Get-Together of the summer was a success! 30-35 people gathered at the White Bird Area Recreation ballpark and playground and enjoyed themselves. There was plenty of food to go around, the weather was great (a little breezy to start with) and lots of activities for everyone. Carl Killgore – you missed out on the hot dogs that were cooked just the way you like them. I left the last batch on the BBQ until someone asked what was burning. Your columnist was reminded after the softball game that he is not 50 or 60 years old anymore. He was again reminded of that fact when he tried to get up on Sunday morning. We will have the Community Get-Together again on the fourth Saturday (May 27) of this month, even though it will be Memorial Day weekend. We will also hold it on the 2nd and 4th Saturday of June and July, starting at 4 p.m.
Parents: if you have children whom you would like to send to Camp Alacca this summer, there is a full scholarship available. Contact Brandy Larson at 208-790-5731. Here is the summer schedule for Camp Alacca in Harpster: high school, June 26-July 1; middle school, July 10-15; 4-6 grades, July 17-22; 2-4 grades, July 25-29. Parents can register online at Alacca.org
