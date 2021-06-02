WHITE BIRD — “Back With a Bang” is the theme of White Bird Day, June 19. The planning committee will be meeting tomorrow, June 3 at 6 p.m., in the back room of the Silver Dollar Bar. They will be working out the last details of the parade, music and games.
“Just For the Hill of It” is this Saturday, June 5. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m. The race starts at the Hammer Creek Campground and ends near the top of White Bird Hill, a climb of about 2,200 feet, over a course of 13 miles. Registration is $30 and benefits the Syringa Hospital Hospice program. “Just For the Hill of It” T-shirts may be available for same day registrations. For preregistration or information call Cindy or Tara at 208-983-8550.
On June 5, at 7 a.m., the men’s breakfast and Bible Study will be held at Pleasant View Baptist Church. Call Pastor Randy at 208-839-2220 for information. There is a women’s AA group that meets at the church each Wednesday, from 4-5 p.m. For information on that call Joy at 808-482-0871.
The Food Bank is coming Monday, June 7, to the White Bird Recreation Building (the old school building). Thank you to all the volunteers who work so hard serving the community.
The White Bird Rodeo will be held June 18-19. Come enjoy this celebration of the Western cowboy culture in a beautiful setting along the Salmon River at Twin Bridges. The rodeo grounds are located about 8 miles south of White Bird, along Highway 95.
“Let the Good Times Roll”, the American Legion 5th Annual Crawdad Boil, is July 3, starting at 4 p.m. $20 for presale and $25 at the door. Tickets are available at the Silver Dollar Bar, Red’s Café and the Idaho County Vets Center in Grangeville. July 2 is the Legion Riders and ATV/UTV events in Grangeville and White Bird. See the posters around the area for ticket, registration and details.
Sunday evening, my wife and I watched the National Memorial Day remembrance from Washington, D.C. We were moved to tears by the remembering of those who gave their lives and those who served and came home. Our country is so divided over many issues that it is hard sometimes to remember the things that unite us. More than 1.2 million men and women have raised their right hands, committed their lives to the service of our country and in the end, gave their lives to that service. As we remember those who gave their physical lives, may we not forget those who gave parts of their bodies and those who sacrificed their mental health. We honor the dead by remembering the living. Thank a Vet for your freedom. “Day is done, gone the sun; from the lake, from the hill, from the sky. All is well, safely rest, God is nigh”.
