WHITE BIRD -- What happened to our weather…Mother Nature is at it again! We went from hot weather to 20 degrees cooler in a blink of an eye. Rivers are running high and debris is in the water.
June has started, where has the year gone; we are now halfway through the year, and with that comes the stage three within the state which means Idahoans can resume public interactions, gatherings both public, and private can now be 10 to 50, but still maintain your distance. Non-essential travel can resume to locations that allow it, and do not have ongoing transmission. Bars breweries, wineries, and other businesses have opened, but they have to demonstrate the ability to meet business protocols, which is limited to 50 percent capacity, maintaining six feet apart. National parks are slowly opening back up to the public, as are Disneyland and Silverwood.
Remember food pickup will be June 4, either at the fire station or at the WBARD building, depending on the weather. WBARD will hold their meeting on June 8 at 7 p.m., and the city council meeting will be on the 10th at 6 p.m. They now have a new phone number: 208-507-3394.
ICA entries will be open on June 8, for the 31st annual White Bird rodeo. You can enter by calling 1-208-845-2051 (MST), or on-line at enterup.biz. The local entries will be taken on June 11, by calling 208-983-7701. These entries are limited, but will remain open until filled. Check out the face book page or go to www.whitebirdrodeo.com for more information. Both places have been updated with information for this year’s rodeo.
Summer concerts will be starting in July at the city park in Grangeville. This event is in its 12th year and has the green light to get started. Bands have been booked and will start on July 9, running until the 30th. They will begin at 6 p.m., at the Pioneer Park across the street from Les Schwab. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, picnic dinner and enjoy. Remember, no dogs are allowed in the park.
Birthday wishes go out to Amber Schultz, David Farmer (7th), Jason Klement, Pam Ashcraft, Duane Ousley (8th), Kortney Killgore, Glen Wdowiak (9th), Jake Pineda (12th).
In Memory of Wayne Eller (8th), Robert “Bob” Schuck (12th).
Anniversary wishes go out to John & Annelle Urbahn (8th), Jake & Niki Schacher (9th), Rance & Zona Moore, Dick & Pam Ashcraft (13th).
TidBits: Did you know…fun fact: White Bird statutes state that it is illegal and unethical to drive past a lemonade stand and not stop! Stop on the corner and grab of the best darn lemonade in Idaho!
