WHITE BIRD -- Another month will be starting and it’s shaping up to be one for the books before we even get to the 1st.
The weather has been off and on, we have had all seasons at once again, guess the gardens and yard work will be put on hold until we get warmer weather.
Statewide ban has been put on Idaho, so this means a lot of the businesses, functions, fund-raisers, and meetings as well, have either been canceled, or will be rescheduled. April 21 is the deadline right now for lifting it. Better hope you can get along with your spouses, children or it’s gonna be a long 21 days! Get out the cards, board games, teach them everyday skills that they will need in the next few years, but please stay at home unless you have doctor appointments or need to go to the store or pharmacy.
Queen tryouts was canceled after the news came out. This has been postponed until further notice. At this time, the rodeo is still on schedule for June. Where we are ICA sanctioned – it will be up to them if we get to hold ours, or not. Let’s hope this ban will be lifted and we will be able to have White Bird Days. I will try to keep all informed as I hear reports. As of Saturday (28th) they have now canceled the Riggins Rodeo.
Food pickup is scheduled for April 2. Leah has a message to everyone that we are asking all volunteers to stay home, we will be working with a small crew. If there are people who can’t make it to pick up, we can make arrangements to have their boxes dropped at their door. Call Leah at 208-839-2285 or Rob at 208-507-2858. The weather looks to be good, but if it’s raining, we’ll be at the fire house.
Jake Collier wants anyone in White Bird who needs groceries or supplies to let him or Jill know. We have four-day rations of rice, water and TP! We will even give you rides to Grangeville, so let us know!
The Community Library now has a new phone number: 208-507-3240. Make a note of this, as an incorrect number was given to Toni in last week’s news.
Our little town has closed most all the businesses doors. The White Bird Store is open and Red’s Café is doing take-out until further notice. You can call your orders in at this time to 208-839-9977. Their hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday is 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Canyon House, I believe, is still open.
Pinochle is on hold as well as the cribbage games.
All campgrounds, trail heads, and developed sites are now CLOSED to the public until further notice. This includes Pittsburg Landing Boat Ramp, Hells Canyon Dam Launch, Pittsburg Landing Campground and the Snake River Trail.
Birthday wishes go out to Shaun Bass, Ryder Schacher, Connie Schuck (5th), Kate Buck (6th), Eric Hickman, Charlie Hickman (7th), Edd Murphy (9th), Bonner Brumley (10th), Eain Kernutt, Mike Kunkel (11th).
In Memory of wishes go out to Jack J. Marek (5th), Bill Smurthwaite (6th), Steve Smith (8th)
Anniversary wishes go out to Clint & Nikki Sickels, and Phil & Anita Dehning (5th).
TidBits: This is a quote from Abraham Lincoln: You cannot bring about prosperity by discouraging theft. You cannot strengthen the weak by weakening the strong. You cannot help the wage earner by pulling down the wage payer. You cannot further the brotherhood of man by encouraging class hatred. You cannot help the poor by destroying the rich. You cannot keep out of trouble by spending more than you earn. You cannot build character and courage by taking away man’s initiative and independence. You cannot help men permanently by doing for them what they could and should do for themselves.
