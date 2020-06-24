The weather held and it was a hot one along the river over the weekend. Many people out traveling were enjoying themselves. We are nearing the end of another month, and onto the second half of the year.
Remember the 4th Annual Crawdad Boil will be on the 4th of July, starting at 4 p.m. (Pacific). Downtown White Bird, serving it Cajun style. Tickets can be purchased by contacting 208-983-9387. Advanced tickets are $20/person and at the door will be $25/person. ID is required as alcohol will be available. “Let the Good Times Roll”. This is sponsored by Silver Dollar Bar, Idaho County Veterans Assn., Eric Bimmer, Lucky Gallego, and Walt Lindsey.
Come join in the family friendly Bass Fishing Tournament taking place on Hammer Down Excursions jet boats from July 13th through August 22nd. Incredible prizes, swag bags, full day fishing trips, and more! Register now by calling 208-839-9993 or visit www.hdriverexcursions.com.
Do you like western music and Garth Brooks? Come join our drive-in here in Grangeville on June 27th. Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com. Garth Brooks is streaming a concert to our local drive-in, which is really cool. Beer garden on site as well!
The White Bird Rodeo had a successful rodeo over the weekend. Contestants, as well as spectators, were record high. It was very warm; but we will see everyone again in 2021. We want to send out a “big” thanks for all the sponsors for staying with us through this year, Bar X Rodeos, Olson Miniature Bulls, Scones R Us, and all the volunteer help, we sure needed it.
Birthday wishes go out to Bryden Pineda (28th), Bryan Lowe, Trace Chandler (29th), Roy Farmer, Elizabeth Marek, Trayven Sickels, Mike Tilley (30th).
Prayers and condolences go out to the family of Charlie Bentz. Charlie’s celebration of life will be held on June 27th at 11 a.m., at the Life Center in Kamiah. There will be a potluck afterwards, so come and join the family with stories and say goodbye to a young man, whose life was cut way too short.
TidBits: After 5 years of writing the news, this will be a bittersweet ending, as I will no longer be writing the news after this week. I am moving onto another adventure, as over the weekend I was approached to work for KORT Radio at the office here in Grangeville. If anyone would like to step up and continue writing the news, please contact Dave Rauzi at the Idaho County Free Press. It has been fun, and I have met some wonderful people, so please don’t let this die…we need to keep the news up for our little town. Again, thanks for all that sent or called in the news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.