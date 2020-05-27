WHITE BIRD -- We are going to be warming up in the next week or two, after we got done with some cloudiness during the Memorial Day weekend. A really nice service took place at the cemetery for all the veterans on Monday. Cheryl, the grounds looked very nice and all the flags flying just added to the meaning behind Memorial Day. Thanks for all who helped in any way.
Congratulations to all the area seniors, a job well done. Now to continue on with your futures. Only you have the ability to see your future and make it what you want, aim high but keep yourself grounded, too.
Stage three is happening within the state and this means Idahoans can resume public interactions, gatherings both public and private can now be 10 to 50, but still maintain your distance. Non-essential travel can resume to locations that allow it and do not have ongoing transmission. You can also discontinue the 14-day self-quarantine for people entering Idaho. Bars can open if they demonstrate ability to meet business protocols, which is limited to 50 percent capacity and maintain the 6 feet apart. We are slowly getting back to opening up, but remember this will take time, and to be respectful of everyone involved.
Regular food pickup will be June 4, either at the fire station or at the WBARD building, depending on the weather. WBARD will hold their meeting on the 8th at 7 p.m., and the city council meeting will be on the 10th at 6 p.m.
White Bird Rodeo committee was busy this past weekend, putting up sponsor boards, fixing fence, finishing up with the weed eating, and getting closer to the 31st annual rodeo. We have some protocols that we will be following so we can provide you with an exciting rodeo. We are sorry that there will be no White Bird Days, meaning nothing in town except if the bars wish to do something, that is up to them. Come back next year strong, and we’ll all have something to celebrate.
For those who wish to enter our rodeo, the ICA call ins will be on June 8, by calling 1-208-845-2051 (MDT) or use the enterup.biz to get entered. If you are wanting to enter our local events, Local Team Roping, Pee Wee Barrels (10 and younger) or the youth barrels (11 -17) can call 208-983-7701 on Thursday, June 11. Events are limited, and will be opened until filled. Olson’s Miniature Bulls, you enter with Toby on Facebook, following the link under Olson’s Miniature Bulls. For some of those who are asking, we take checks or cash only, no cards. $10 for adults, 6- 12 will be $5, and those younger than 6 are free.
There are rooms and camping sites still available at the following areas. Swiftwater RV Park still has spots for camping, call 1-208-839-2700, and Killgore Adventures next to the rodeo grounds will have dry camping for $17/night, call 1-208-839-2255, the Canyon House at 1-208-839-2777 has a room that sleeps up to 6 people, Hoot’s Café at 1-208-839-2265, and also the White Bird Motel in town at 1-208-839-2646 to book your weekend stay. Remember the Riggins Motel in Riggins is offering a discount if you book 2 rooms with them for those attending the White Bird Rodeo, they will give you your 3rd night free. Call 1-208-628-3001, remember this is for the weekend of June 19-21 only! They are also offering this same package to anyone attending Border Days in Grangeville, July 2-5.
Tom Schwartz was honored with a birthday bash and complement music this last Saturday. He turned 93 and is one of our veterans here in town. Happy birthday, and more to come, Tom!
Birthday wishes go out to Shandra Kelley, Gloria Goin (4th), Dorene Kyrns, Don Sickels, Sheryl Clark, Mark Carlin, Sasha Dalgleish (5th), Priscilla Kohtz, Kelly Bashaw, John Krueger (6th).
In Memory of Roy Farmer, Sr., Ada Wilson, Zelda Eller Gordon (2nd).
Anniversary wishes go out to Bruce & Pat Ringsmith (5th).
TidBits: Do you know the difference: Veterans Day recognizes, all who have served in wars and peacetime, at home or around the world. Memorial Day recognizes, honor the fallen, or those that have died in combat. Flag Day recognizes the American Flag, the adoption of the flag of the United States.
