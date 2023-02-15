WHITE BIRD — The Salmon River Art Guild (SRAG) will be holding its “March Artisan Sale,” March 18-19, at the White Bird Recreation District building, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission is free, and fine arts, yard art and more will be for sale. For information, email SRAG at srag.idaho@gmail.com.

The 19 shooters who competed at the White Bird Gun Club this past Sunday enjoyed really nice weather. It was relatively warm, with no breeze. The competition was pretty even, with Eric Brimmer and Jay Frazier busting 23 clays. Homer Brown, Matt Myers and Bill Remacle hit 22. In the youth category, Peter Remacle busted 8.

