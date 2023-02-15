WHITE BIRD — The Salmon River Art Guild (SRAG) will be holding its “March Artisan Sale,” March 18-19, at the White Bird Recreation District building, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission is free, and fine arts, yard art and more will be for sale. For information, email SRAG at srag.idaho@gmail.com.
The 19 shooters who competed at the White Bird Gun Club this past Sunday enjoyed really nice weather. It was relatively warm, with no breeze. The competition was pretty even, with Eric Brimmer and Jay Frazier busting 23 clays. Homer Brown, Matt Myers and Bill Remacle hit 22. In the youth category, Peter Remacle busted 8.
The competition was just as fierce in the cribbage tournament. The 10 players ended up in a playoff between Ryan, Rick and Gary. Gary took first and Rick took second.
Pleasant View Baptist had a very busy week. A team of six men came from Leoma, Tenn., to work on the church. They laid new vinyl plank flooring in the fellowship hall, bathrooms and kitchen. They also built a new storage area. On Friday evening and Saturday morning, they led the men’s conference for the Whispering Pines Baptist Association. Don Starn, from Clearwater Baptist Church, was the organizer, and Pastor David Simmerman, from Leoma, did the teaching. There was a total of 42 men in attendance. Amazing what can be built with duct tape only! On Sunday, the team led the Bible teaching and worship on Sunday, then toured Pittsburg Landing in the afternoon. Monday, they snowmobiled at McCall, enjoyed Burgdorf hot springs and flew home on Tuesday. Another team will be coming to White Bird in August to lead the Vacation Bible School.
