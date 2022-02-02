WHITE BIRD — On Feb. 12, starting at 5 p.m., there will be a dinner, dancing, with “Vintage Youth” playing the music, and both a silent and live auction. The Fireman’s Ball will be held at the Grangeville Elks Club. The proceeds will go to support local volunteer fire departments. For information and to reserve your ticket, contact Sandy Murphy at 208-507-1325; Barbara Lowe at 208-507-3292; Annelle Urbahn at 208-983-2333; Jared Andrews at 208-507-0833; or Brian Perry at 208-507-0506. They are accepting both monetary and item donations for the auctions. Our local volunteer fire departments work very hard to serve our communities in times of need, so please support them with your attendance and donations. Call or look for a poster around town for more details.
Pleasant View Baptist Church was blessed this past Sunday, Jan. 30, by the preaching of Carl Salisbury. Carl is the postmaster for White Bird and a member of PVBC. Carl has surrendered to the ministry, and this was his first sermon. He shared a good message, which was appreciated by the members of the church. Carl is working online to get a degree in Biblical studies from Grand Canyon University. His wife, Kayla, is very close to getting her master’s in early childhood development. The church is looking forward to hearing many more messages as he shares the preaching responsibilities with Pastor Randy.
The cribbage tournament this past Saturday, Jan. 29, had 14 players, with Lou winning and Bryan coming in second.
