WHITE BIRD — The First Annual O.C. Abbott Memorial Golf Tournament will be held Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Grangeville Golf Course. The tournament is to honor OC as a longtime White Bird resident who was very active in our community and in the American Legion White Bird Post #152. The proceeds from the tournament will go to support the work of the same American Legion Post. OC had some underlying medical issues and when he contracted Covid-19, it took him last year. His wife, Maggie, is still very active and a great asset to our community. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. and tee off is at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start. The cost is $100 for green fees, lunch and prizes. The two grand prizes are great, so look for the posters around town and get signed up. For information or to preregister call Walt Lindsey 208-404-8571 or Maggie Abbott 208-507-1777.
Mark your calendar. There will be a celebration of life for Richard Warren Comrie, Sept. 30, 1947 – June 28, 2021, on Thursday, Sept. 30, at the Silver Dollar Bar in White Bird. The celebration will start at 2 p.m. with the band American Bonfire playing from 2-6 p.m. That will be followed by karaoke starting at 7 p.m. There will also be a free pool tournament with prizes. Bring your own chair as there will be outside activities if the weather permits.
Pleasant View Baptist Church: Family Movie Night is Saturday, Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. Popcorn and finger foods! Everyone is invited to attend. Sept. 13 is Ladies Fun Fellowship night at 6 p.m. I understand they are looking at and showing off quilts this time. Ryan and Ashley Hampton were baptized this past Sunday and Carl Salisbury shared that he feels that God has called him to be a pastor. Carl has begun working on his degree in Biblical Studies with Grand Canyon University. He will stay here as postmaster as he is working online. His wife, Kayla, is finishing up her master’s degree in early childhood development.
Good News Club for all kids, kindergarten through high school, will begin Wednesday, Sept. 15, 4-5:30 p.m. Call Pastor Randy 208-839-2220 for information.
White Bird Community Library will be holding a fund-raising yard sale on Saturday, Sept. 25, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
