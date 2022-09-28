WHITE BIRD — Pleasant View Baptist Church has been researching the possibility of starting a Christian school in White Bird. The next stage of research is to find out how many parents have an interest in sending their kids to this school. The church has set up a Facebook page where parents can respond with questions and indicate their interest (Christian School in White Bird?). Everyone in the 83554-zip code will also receive a mailout in a few weeks with information about the school. The church would really appreciate the community responding to the Facebook page and the mailout. Parents can also text or message 509-435-8732 or 208-507-1784.
Reminder: The Salmon River Art Guild will be holding its Regional Art Show and Artisan Gift Shop this Saturday, Oct. 1, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (MT), and Sunday, Oct. 2, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; admission is free. It will be held at the Riggins Community Center, 121 S. Lodge Street (behind the Chevron). There will be judged art with more than $1,000 in awards, an Artisan Gift Shop, unique gifts, yard art, paintings, greeting cards and more. There will also be a People’s Choice Award. For information contact srag.idaho@gmail.com or 208-315-0534.
